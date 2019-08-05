Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Korean won sharply down vs dollar amid increased uncertainty

All Headlines 11:02 August 05, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS more details and updated figures throughout)

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean won traded at a three-year low against the U.S. dollar on Monday on concerns that the escalating trade row between the United States and China, and more recently South Korea's own conflict with Japan, could further cast a pall on its economy.

The won was changing hands at 1,212.30 to the greenback as of 10:56 a.m., down 14.3 won from the previous session's close, after easily breaching the psychologically significant level of 1,200 won.

After opening at 1,203.60, the local currency expanded its loss against the dollar on news that the Chinese yuan fell to the lowest point on record against the greenback on growing worries that the world's two largest economies' sparring over trade may continue longer than expected.

At one point, the won fell to as low as 1,218.30 won to the dollar.

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#won-dollar rate-decline
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!