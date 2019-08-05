Seoul stocks open lower on trade tension
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Monday as the escalating trade spat with Japan spooked investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 14.33 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,983.80 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The main index shed 2 percent over the past four sessions in part due to Japan's decision on Friday to remove South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners.
Most large-cap stocks fell across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. slid 0.8 percent and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. declined 1.6 percent.
Brokerages said the KOSPI may fall to the 1,980-point level due to concerns over the impact of Japan's extended export curbs on the Korean economy.
The local currency was trading at 1,240.55 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 6.55 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
5
(Gwangju Swimming) Closing ceremony wraps up 17-day global aquatics competition
-
1
(2nd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
2
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
4
(LEAD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources