FINA World Masters Championships kicks off in Gwangju

The first masters competition sponsored by FINA, the acronym for the French name of the International Swimming Federation, took place in Tokyo, Japan, in 1986. Starting in 2015, the masters competition has been held jointly with the FINA World Championships. All aquatic sports amateurs who are older than 25 years (30 years for water polo) can participate in the masters event through individual countries' aquatic sports associations affiliated with FINA. All participants in the masters championships pay for their own travel and accommodation expenses, in addition to an entry fee.