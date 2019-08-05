Sending special envoy to Japan may not easily spur progress amid escalating trade row: official
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young said Monday that sending a special envoy to Japan may not lead to progress in efforts to reduce an escalating diplomatic and trade row between the two countries, as Tokyo's position is too "stiff."
"In this situation where there has not been smooth dialogue and communication between South Korea and Japan, it may not be easy to achieve any outcome by sending a special envoy," Cho said in a CBS radio interview.
"At times, sending a special envoy leads to very good results, but for such a special envoy diplomacy to produce an outcome, there should be a working-level coordination over their respective positions and preparations behind the scenes," he added.
Tensions spiked on Friday when Japan's Cabinet approved a plan to remove South Korea from the "whitelist" of countries given preferential treatment in importing Japanese dual-use products that can be diverted for military use.
The move came after Japan's July 4 imposition of tighter restrictions on exports to South Korea of three key industrial materials used in the production of semiconductors and displays.
Seoul believes such export curbs are political retaliation for last year's Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.
