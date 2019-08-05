Seoul stocks extend losses late Monday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended losses late Monday morning as investors offloaded large-cap stocks amid growing concerns over trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and South Korea's own row with Japan.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 41.96 points, or 2.10 percent, to 1,956.17 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investor sentiment was spooked as Japan took additional economic retaliatory measures against South Korea Friday by removing Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners.
Foreigners and individuals sold 190 billion won (US$157 million) worth of stocks, outpacing institutions' stock purchases worth 187 billion won.
Most of large-cap stocks declined across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics Co. fell 2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 0.9 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. shed 2.9 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was down 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,212.80 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 14.80 won from the previous session.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
4
KOSPI 2,035.32 UP 5.84 points (open)
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to discuss defense cost sharing in 'reasonable, fair' way
-
1
(2nd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
2
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
4
(LEAD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources