Bourse operator halts program trading as Kosdaq plunges
All Headlines 14:30 August 05, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Program trading of shares listed on South Korea's secondary Kosdaq market was briefly halted Monday as the market's index plunged over global trade disputes, the bourse's operator said.
Program trading was halted for five minutes starting at 2:09 p.m. after the Kosdaq index slipped more than 6 percent, the Korea Exchange said in a statement.
It was the first time since June 24, 2016, that the "sidecar" was activated according to exchange rules.
