Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Bourse operator halts program trading as Kosdaq plunges

All Headlines 14:30 August 05, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Program trading of shares listed on South Korea's secondary Kosdaq market was briefly halted Monday as the market's index plunged over global trade disputes, the bourse's operator said.

Program trading was halted for five minutes starting at 2:09 p.m. after the Kosdaq index slipped more than 6 percent, the Korea Exchange said in a statement.

It was the first time since June 24, 2016, that the "sidecar" was activated according to exchange rules.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Kosdaq
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!