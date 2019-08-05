Seoul expresses regret at halted display of sex slave statue in Japan
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's government on Monday expressed regret at the Tokyo government's move to suspend the display of a statue of a girl representing victims of Japan's World War II-era sexual slavery at an international arts festival in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.
The Aichi Triennale 2019, which started its 75-day run at the Aichi Arts Center last Thursday, shut down one of its exhibition sections featuring "Statue of a Girl of Peace" on Saturday under threats from ultraright Japanese protesters and pressure from the Japanese government, which has toughened export restrictions for South Korea over a row surrounding wartime forced labor.
The statue, which symbolizes Korean women who were forced to serve as sexual slaves for front-line Japanese soldiers during the war, was created by a South Korean artist and was on display at the international contemporary art festival.
Kim Jin-gon, spokesman of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said it is very regrettable that the display of "Statue of a Girl of Peace" was halted at the Aichi Triennale 2019's section titled "After 'Freedom of Expression?'"
"The freedom of creation and expression of culture and art should be respected in any case. It is hoped the display will be normalized as soon as possible," Kim said in a media briefing at the ministry building in Sejong.
Asked about the ministry's countermeasures, Kim said, "The culture minister already said on Facebook on Aug. 1 that cultural and sports exchanges between Korea and Japan are important and should be sustained regardless of difficulties in bilateral relations. Yesterday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha also called for maintaining communication channels between the two countries. It is our ministry's position that cultural and sports exchanges are important and should be sustained."
According to historians, up to 200,000 women, mostly Koreans, were coerced into sexual servitude at front-line Japanese brothels during the war when the Korean Peninsula was a Japanese colony. Those sex slaves were euphemistically called "comfort women."
Japan's government, which tightened exports of key materials to South Korea on July 4 in apparent retaliation over Supreme Court rulings on compensation for wartime forced labor, decided to remove Seoul from a list of trusted export destinations on Friday.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
Foreign swimmer referred to prosecution for sexual harassment probe
-
4
KOSPI 2,035.32 UP 5.84 points (open)
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to discuss defense cost sharing in 'reasonable, fair' way
-
1
(2nd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
2
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
4
(LEAD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula