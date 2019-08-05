N. Korea appears to have fired similar short-range missiles in recent tests: Seoul ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have been conducting a joint analysis into exactly what North Korea test-fired over the past week, the defense ministry said Monday, maintaining its stance that the projectiles appear to be a new type of short-range ballistic missile.
North Korea test-fired two short-range projectiles into the East Sea each on July 25, July 31 and Aug. 2, following two rounds of similar weapons tests in May.
Though the South Korean military has said that they were all believed to have been its version of Russia's Iskander ballistic missiles, Pyongyang claimed to have fired a "newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system" during its two latest tests.
"What North Korea fired (over the past two weeks) showed similar features to the short-range missiles it launched in May," the defense ministry said in a report submitted to the National Assembly.
"After thorough joint analysis, South Korea and the U.S. will make a final judgment," the ministry added.
On May 4, the North launched a fusillade of projectiles, which involved short-range missiles, the first major weapons test since November 2017. Five days later, it fired a barrage of projectiles, including two short-range missiles.
Such saber-rattling, albeit in low intensity, is apparently intended to get the upper hand in envisioned working-level nuclear talks with the U.S., and to express discontent with a Seoul-Washington military exercise, the ministry said, adding that it also appears aimed at domestic audiences who may harbor complaints over its recent engagement with the outside world while sanctions against North Korea have been in place.
"South Korea and the U.S. have ramped up the combined posture by beefing up surveillance capabilities, and have maintained tightened disciplines. Measures to prevent accidental clashes in border regions have also been carried out without a hitch," the ministry noted.
