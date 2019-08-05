U.N. grants sanctions exemption for food aid project in N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Security Council has granted a sanctions exemption to an Italian company to deliver machinery and equipment needed to improve food security in North Korea, its website showed Monday.
A U.N. committee overseeing sanctions approved the waiver for Agrotec SPA "which was contracted by the European Commission" to export the equipment, such as tractors and trailers, to the North, according to the U.N. website.
The exemption, granted on July 25, is valid for six months.
Last month, the committee also gave the green light for Agriconsulting SA, another Italian company, "which was awarded an EU tender for providing technical support for food-related matters" to North Korea, to transfer funds to the North to support European Union (EU) Food Security Office's humanitarian aid projects in the impoverished country.
Humanitarian activities are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
4
KOSPI 2,035.32 UP 5.84 points (open)
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to discuss defense cost sharing in 'reasonable, fair' way
-
1
(2nd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
2
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
-
4
(LEAD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula