KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 75,400 DN 700
Youngpoong 623,000 DN 20,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,750 DN 2,150
SamsungF&MIns 256,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,450 DN 2,750
Kogas 40,850 DN 700
Hanwha 22,300 DN 850
DB HiTek 12,500 DN 750
CJ 86,200 DN 2,900
LGInt 16,700 DN 900
DongkukStlMill 5,830 DN 440
IBK 12,600 DN 50
KorElecTerm 66,100 UP 1,500
NamhaeChem 8,430 DN 430
JWPHARMA 23,350 DN 3,850
DONGSUH 17,100 DN 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 127,500 DN 5,500
BGF 5,880 DN 280
SamsungEng 15,450 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 87,600 DN 2,500
PanOcean 4,425 DN 225
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL167000 DN10500
SAMSUNG CARD 34,650 DN 700
CheilWorldwide 27,150 UP 1,350
KT 27,950 UP 100
BukwangPharm 13,400 DN 2,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 35,600 DN 1,100
KISWire 23,600 UP 600
LotteFood 444,500 DN 28,500
NEXENTIRE 8,050 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 81,500 DN 5,000
KCC 233,500 DN 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 39,000 DN 1,550
SamsungHvyInd 6,680 DN 250
SYC 51,400 DN 800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,600 DN 1,100
KiaMtr 43,300 UP 500
KorZinc 430,500 UP 500
Hanchem 77,400 DN 700
DWS 34,900 DN 1,550
