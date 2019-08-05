KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
UNID 46,350 DN 750
Hanwha Chem 18,100 DN 600
KEPCO 26,800 DN 300
KIH 70,000 DN 1,700
LOTTE Himart 34,350 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 4,025 UP 15
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,100 DN 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 85,800 DN 5,200
SAMSUNG SDS 199,500 DN 9,500
GS 48,950 DN 250
CJ CGV 31,000 DN 2,700
HYUNDAILIVART 13,800 DN 850
KSOE 99,200 DN 2,800
LIG Nex1 28,500 DN 850
FILA KOREA 63,700 DN 1,400
YUNGJIN PHARM 3,850 DN 485
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,400 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,345 DN 125
AMOREPACIFIC 124,000 DN 6,500
WJ COWAY 85,900 DN 100
Ottogi 615,000 DN 15,000
ORION Holdings 15,300 DN 400
LF 23,450 DN 950
FOOSUNG 9,560 UP 450
COSMAX 92,300 DN 6,000
MANDO 33,750 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 258,500 DN 20,000
INNOCEAN 72,000 UP 500
DSINFRA 5,640 DN 390
KEPCO KPS 30,800 DN 300
DongwonF&B 239,500 UP 1,000
LGH&H 1,198,000 DN 21,000
LGCHEM 315,500 DN 16,000
Donga Socio Holdings 76,300 DN 6,800
KEPCO E&C 17,400 DN 950
DWEC 3,890 DN 165
Donga ST 81,000 DN 7,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,400 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 271,500 DN 10,000
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
KOSPI 2,035.32 UP 5.84 points (open)
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to discuss defense cost sharing in 'reasonable, fair' way
(2nd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday
(LEAD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
(LEAD) Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula