KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ShinhanGroup 43,050 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,900 DN 3,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 88,800 DN 1,600
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,700 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,850 DN 1,250
S&T MOTIV 47,750 DN 750
SKTelecom 252,500 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 61,600 DN 2,000
Celltrion 145,500 DN 18,000
Huchems 22,350 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 145,500 DN 10,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,100 DN 1,800
LotteChilsung 139,000 DN 1,500
DaeduckElec 10,050 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 4,605 DN 160
HtlShilla 78,900 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 41,600 DN 3,350
SamsungElecMech 91,000 DN 2,100
HITEJINRO 20,550 DN 100
Yuhan 212,500 DN 9,500
SLCORP 21,800 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 136,500 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 96,200 DN 5,300
DaelimInd 98,300 DN 1,300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15250 0
HYUNDAI WIA 40,500 DN 1,650
AmoreG 54,000 DN 2,400
HyundaiMtr 127,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,000 DN 10,500
HankookShellOil 321,500 UP 2,500
TaekwangInd 1,147,000 DN 41,000
LG Innotek 96,000 DN 4,000
SsangyongCement 5,740 UP 90
KAL 24,700 DN 1,050
LG Corp. 71,000 DN 400
SsangyongMtr 3,275 DN 180
BoryungPharm 10,650 DN 950
L&L 14,350 DN 550
NamyangDairy 523,000 UP 9,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,700 DN 850
