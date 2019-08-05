KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,300 DN 1,450
Shinsegae 240,500 DN 15,000
Nongshim 225,000 DN 5,000
SGBC 38,300 DN 1,200
Hyosung 82,800 UP 1,100
LOTTE 31,650 DN 2,050
AK Holdings 37,450 DN 1,850
Binggrae 61,700 DN 1,400
GCH Corp 18,200 DN 1,050
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,600 DN 350
POSCO 210,000 DN 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,950 DN 750
DB INSURANCE 53,600 DN 200
SamsungElec 43,950 DN 1,000
NHIS 12,350 DN 350
SK Discovery 22,300 DN 900
LS 41,000 DN 2,550
GC Corp 100,500 DN 5,500
GS E&C 32,450 DN 150
Mobis 242,500 DN 3,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,600 DN 2,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 243,000 DN 8,500
KPIC 111,000 DN 8,500
HDC HOLDINGS 12,050 DN 500
S-1 107,500 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,000 DN 280
SKC 41,800 DN 450
SBC 15,600 DN 400
Hyundai M&F INS 26,100 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 73,500 DN 6,000
TONGYANG 1,480 DN 90
Daesang 22,350 DN 600
SKNetworks 5,290 UP 10
LG Uplus 13,450 UP 450
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,600 DN 1,800
Doosan Bobcat 35,250 0
KT&G 96,500 UP 700
DHICO 5,200 DN 610
LG Display 12,950 DN 650
SK 207,500 DN 1,000
