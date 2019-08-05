Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks plunged to a three-year low on Monday and its currency dipped to a more than three-year low against the U.S. dollar as investors dumped market heavyweights in the face of the escalating trade row between the United States and China.
Bond yields also plummeted to record lows as investors sought safer assets amid risk-off sentiment
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 51.15 points, or 2.56 percent, to 1,946.98, extending its losses to a fourth day. Trading volume was heavy at 626 million shares worth 6.46 trillion won (US$5.3 billion), with losers far outpacing gainers 816 to 66.
The KOSPI index marked the lowest level since Jan. 3 when the comparable figure was 1,993.70 points.
Foreigners and individuals mainly dumped local stocks as concerns persist that the trade row between the world's two largest economies will further hurt South Korea's already slumping exports.
Their combined selling reached 758 billion won, outpacing institutional buying worth 734 billion won.
Adding to this, Japan decided last week to remove South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners, the latest headwind for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
"In today's session, China's central bank allowed the yuan to sink below an exchange rate of seven to the dollar. It caused jitters in the financial markets," Mirae Asset Daewoo analyst Park Hee-chan said by phone.
Most large-cap stocks declined across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 2.2 percent to 43,950 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 0.9 percent to 75,400 won, leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. plunged 4.8 percent to 315,500 won and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. shed 4.1 percent to 24,700 won.
Automobile stocks ended flat or gained, with top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. closing flat at 127,500 won, its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. rising 1.2 percent to 43,300 won and No. 2 tiremaker Kumho Tire Co. gaining 0.4 percent to 4,025 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,215.30 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 17.30 won from the previous session, marking the lowest since March 9, 2016, when the comparable figure was 1,216.20.
