(2nd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks plunged to a three-year low on Monday and its currency dipped to a more than three-year low against the U.S. dollar as investors dumped market heavyweights in the face of the escalating trade row between the United States and China.
Bond yields also plummeted to record lows as investors sought safer assets, such as dollars, amid risk-off sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 51.15 points, or 2.56 percent, to 1,946.98, extending its losses to a fourth day. Trading volume was heavy at 626 million shares worth 6.46 trillion won (US$5.3 billion), with losers far outpacing gainers 816 to 66.
The KOSPI index hit its lowest level since Jan. 3, when the comparable figure was 1,993.70 points.
In line with the drop in the benchmark index, VKOSPI, the official representative volatility index for the KOSPI 200, surged by 19.18 percent from the previous day's close to 19.08, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
This is the highest reading since Jan. 3, when it was 19.25.
Monday's stock plunge knocked 50 trillion won off the country's total market capitalization.
Foreigners and individuals mainly dumped local stocks as concerns persist that the trade row between the world's two largest economies will further hurt South Korea's already slumping exports.
Their combined selling reached 758 billion won, outpacing institutional buying worth 734 billion won.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq plunged 7.5 percent to 569.79, the sharpest decline in 12 years. In an emergency scheme to ease the market's slide, activated for the first time since June 24, 2016, program trading of shares listed on the Kosdaq market was briefly halted on Monday afternoon after the index shed over 6 percent.
Adding to Korea's trade woes, Japan decided on Friday to remove South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners, the latest headwind for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
"In today's session, China's central bank allowed the yuan to sink below an exchange rate of seven to the dollar. It caused jitters in the financial markets," Mirae Asset Daewoo analyst Park Hee-chan said by phone.
The yuan's sharp drop comes after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly broke a monthlong ceasefire in the trade war by vowing to impose 10-percent tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1.
Most large-cap stocks declined across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 2.2 percent to 43,950 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 0.9 percent to 75,400 won, leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. plunged 4.8 percent to 315,500 won and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. shed 4.1 percent to reach 24,700 won.
Automobile stocks ended flat or gained, with top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. closing flat at 127,500 won, its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. rising 1.2 percent to 43,300 won and No. 2 tiremaker Kumho Tire Co. gaining 0.4 percent to reach 4,025 won.
"There could be technical rebound going forward, but the sanguine trend may continue during the rest of the year," Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said.
The South Korean won closed at 1,215.30 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 17.30 won from the previous session, its lowest level since March 9, 2016, when the comparable figure was 1,216.20.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 8.8 basis points to 1.172 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond shed 9.6 basis points to 1.194 percent.
Traders bet that the Bank of Korea may trim the policy rate again this month at the earliest, following a quarter percentage point cut to 1.5 percent last month, in a bid to help Asia's fourth-largest economy muddle through the rough patch.
The Korean economy rebounded 1.1 percent on-quarter in the second quarter of the year, from an unexpected 0.4 percent on-quarter decline in the first three months of the year.
The central bank earlier forecast that the economy will grow at an annualized rate of 2.4 percent for the year but implied that it could lower its growth outlook if the trade row with Japan expands and intensifies.
