Rival parties clash over how to respond to Japan's whitelist exclusion
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Rival parties wrangled over how to respond to Japan's removal of South Korea from a list of trusted buyers on Monday, with some ruling party lawmakers calling for the scrapping of a military info-sharing pact with Tokyo.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) vowed a stern reaction to Japan's Friday decision to remove the South from its whitelist of countries given preferential treatment. But the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) called for the government to shift its economic policy.
A debate over whether to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan has heated up, with withdrawal becoming a potential key tool in the response to Japan's whitelist decision.
The ruling DP stressed the need for nonpartisan efforts and national unity to tackle what Seoul sees as Japan's retaliatory economic measures against South Korean court rulings on compensation for Tokyo's use of forced labor during World War II.
At a meeting with senior party members, DP chairman Lee Hae-chan called for bold and cool-headed measures to cope with Japan's move.
Calls not to renew the GSOMIA are apparently gaining support in the DP's leadership.
"(I) call on the government to immediately scrap the pact with Japan," Rep. Sul Hoon of the governing DP said.
The GSOMIA, a key element of tripartite security cooperation with the United States and Japan, has been renewed automatically each year.
The deal is set to expire in November, and in order to scrap it, either party is required to notify the other of its intention to do so 90 days in advance. The notification deadline falls on Aug. 24.
But the conservative LKP called for the government to make a big shift in its economic policy if it wants to minimize the negative impact of Japan's export curbs on Korean firms.
"Moon should not just talk about a fight against Japan, but should correct the economic policy that has gone wrong," LKP chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn said.
LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won urged President Moon Jae-in to seek to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resolve the current diplomatic tensions.
The LKP remains negative about the potential scrapping of the GSOMIA on concerns that the move could hamper trilateral cooperation.
The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party (BP) condemned the stances of both the ruling DP and the LKP, saying that they should not utilize Japan's move for political gain.
"This is not time for the (main) opposition party to focus on making objections for the sake of objections," BP leader Sohn Hak-kyu said at a meeting with party members.
"The government and the ruling party should not politicize the current situation. If the ruling party tries to use anti-Japanese sentiment for next year's general elections, it would then commit a historic sin," he said.
