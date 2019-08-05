(LEAD) Widening boycott of Japanese goods seeps into culture sector

Since early last month, the local publication of a number of Japanese books have been put on hold, including a new edition of the psychiatrist Irabu series by Japanese writer Hideo Okuda, which was translated and published in Korean in 2005 by Eunhaeng-namu Publishing under a title that translates as "A Flying Trapeze." Before the boycott took off, the title sold more than 1 million copies in South Korea, one of the biggest markets for Japanese books outside of Japan.