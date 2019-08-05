Go to Contents Go to Navigation

South Korea advises citizens to avoid sites of rightist rallies in Japan

All Headlines 20:59 August 05, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is sending text message advisories to its nationals visiting Japan to avoid places where anti-South Korea protests may take place amid rising diplomatic tensions, the foreign ministry said Monday.

"We have been keeping close tabs on any moves, given that there could be anti-Korea rallies by ultra-right groups in Japan," a ministry official said. "We will consider taking follow-up measures, such as putting up a post on the ministry's consular website or sending additional messages."

Seoul-Tokyo relations soured when Japan slapped restrictive measures on South Korea-bound exports last month. Seoul views the curbs as retaliation for South Korean court decisions that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.

