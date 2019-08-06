N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
All Headlines 06:25 August 06, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Tuesday fired unidentified projectiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said, its fourth such launch in less than two weeks.
The projectiles were fired twice early in the morning from South Hwanghae Province, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
Most Saved
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
4
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
5
KOSPI 2,035.32 UP 5.84 points (open)
-
1
(LEAD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday