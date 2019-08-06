N. Korea protests S. Korea-U.S. military exercise, warns it could seek 'new road'
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday it could seek a "new road" as South Korea and the United States began their joint military exercise this week, calling the maneuvers a "violation" of a series of joint agreements they signed with the North.
A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry said in a statement it will be "compelled to seek a new road" if Seoul and Washington "sharpen a sword to do" the North "harm."
The statement came a day after the allies launched their combined military drill as scheduled, despite the North's strong complaint against the maneuvers with a series of missile launches.
"We remain unchanged in our stand to resolve the issues through dialogue. But the dynamics of dialogue will be more invisible as long as the hostile military moves continue," it said.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
4
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
5
KOSPI 2,035.32 UP 5.84 points (open)
-
1
(LEAD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
2
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
5
S. Korea, U.S. to begin joint military drills Monday