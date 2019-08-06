(LEAD) N. Korea bristles at S. Korea-U.S. military exercise, warns it could seek 'new road'
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea bristled Tuesday at joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, calling the maneuvers a violation of a series of peace agreements and warning it could seek a "new road" if such hostile moves continue.
A spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry made the remarks in a statement issued shortly after the North fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, the fourth such launch in less than two weeks.
"Although the U.S. and South Korean authorities are playing all sorts of tricks to justify the joint military exercise, its aggressive nature can neither be covered up nor whitewashed in any manner," it said.
The statement came a day after the allies launched their combined military drill as scheduled, despite the North's strong complaint against the maneuvers with a series of missile launches. The North has long condemned the exercise as a rehearsal for invasion.
Calling the exercise a "violation" of a series of agreements Seoul and Washington signed with Pyongyang, the statement said the North "will make them pay heavy price" if they ignore its repeated warnings.
"The U.S. and South Korean authorities remain outwardly talkative about dialogue. But when they sit back, they sharpen a sword to do us harm," it said. "If this is what they call 'creative approach' and 'imaginative power beyond common sense,' we will be compelled to seek a new road as we have already indicated."
Also slamming Seoul and Washington over the introduction of weapons, such as stealth fighters, to South Korea, it said such a move shows that the two "do not have political will at all to implement the joint statements," where they committed to improving the U.S.-North Korea and inter-Korean relations.
"We remain unchanged in our stand to resolve the issues through dialogue. But the dynamics of dialogue will be more invisible as long as the hostile military moves continue," it said.
On Friday, North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into the East Sea, just two days after it launched two short-range ballistic missiles, according to the JCS. On July 25, Pyongyang also fired two rounds of a new type of ballistic missile, resuming its weapons testing after around 77 days.
