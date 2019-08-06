(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 6)

If the deal is scrapped, the South has the most to lose as it is under direct threat from the North. Different information assets possessed by Seoul, Washington and Tokyo can be used to monitor Pyongyang's missile launches and other provocations. But a swift exchange of information can be difficult. If the accord ends and cooperation is broken off, it will be harder to detect North Korean provocations as precisely. This is why Pyongyang has urged Seoul to discard the deal.