Korea's current account surplus surges to 8-month high in June
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus reached an eight-month high in June on a goods account surplus and record high returns from foreign investment, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's current account surplus came to US$6.38 billion in the month, the highest since October when the country posted a $9.35 billion surplus, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading also marks the second consecutive month of surplus after the country posted its first current account deficit in seven years in April, though largely due to a seasonal factor of increased dividend payouts.
South Korea continued to enjoy a large surplus in its products account balance, posting a $6.27 billion surplus in June, up from a $5.51 billion surplus the month before, according to the BOK.
The tally, however, marks a sizable drop from a $9.54 billion surplus the same year last year.
The country's exports have been on a steady decline since December, hindered partly by the persisting trade dispute between the world's two largest economies -- the United States and China -- that are also the world's largest importers of South Korean products.
In June, the country's exports plunged 15.9 percent on-year to some $44 billion, while imports fell 11.8 percent to $37.7 billion.
The country's deficit in the service account balance widened to $2.1 billion from a $1.16 billion deficit in May.
Its surplus in the primary income account, on the other hand, more than doubled from a month earlier to $2.77 billion in June, the second highest in history, as its gains from foreign investment jumped to a record high of $4.9 billion, with income from dividend payments also reaching a record high of $3.27 billion.
bdk@yna.co.kr
