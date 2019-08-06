Cheong Wa Dae convenes emergency meeting on N. Korea's rocket launch
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday it's holding an emergency meeting of security-related ministers to discuss North Korea's latest launch of unidentified projectiles.
Chung Eui-yong, head of the national security office, is presiding over the session, which opened in the underground bunker of the presidential compound at 7:30 a.m., according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
Also attending it are Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Suh Hoon, chief of the National Intelligence Service.
Earlier in the day, North Korea fired unidentified projectiles off its east coast twice, marking the fourth such launch in less than two weeks.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
