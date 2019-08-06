Ex-U.S. minor league prospect vying for 2nd chance in KBO
SUWON, South Korea, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- As recently as 2016, infielder Moon Chan-jong was bouncing between Double-A and Triple-A for the Houston Astros, a failed prospect who hadn't been able to get over the hump and who, by minor league standards, was ancient at 25.
In July that year, Moon was cut loose by the Astros, without having stepped on to a big league field.
But Moon's baseball dreams didn't die. A little over three years after the release, Moon entered the open tryout for the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) draft-eligible players Monday, hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow ex-minor leaguers, such as Rhee Dae-eun and Lee Hak-ju. Both former Chicago Cubs products, Rhee and Lee were drafted first and second overall, respectively, last September.
"I played every position in the infield in the minors, and I am confident in my baserunning," Moon said after his showcase at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. Moon batted .261/.340/.352 in 507 career minor league games with 16 home runs and 97 steals.
Moon said he received words of encouragement from his close friend and current major leaguer, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays. Both 28, Moon and Choi also signed their first U.S. deals in 2009. They were among seven South Koreans that age who joined big league organizations, and by 2016, they were the only two still playing baseball.
"I've been leaning on Ji-man so much over the years, and I got a text from him after the tryout asking me how it went," Moon said. "I told him it went by so fast I didn't even know what even happened."
Moon is wrapping up his mandatory military service in a non-combat role. He's due to be discharged in September. While KBO scouts are concerned about rust for Moon, whose last organized game was more than three years ago, the player said: "I've been playing baseball all my life. I am confident I can get my feel back in no time.
"There's so much I can show people on the field," Moon added. "I didn't make it in the majors like Ji-man did. Now, I'd like to become a player who can help a team in the KBO."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
4
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
5
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
4
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
2
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
5
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan