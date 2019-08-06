S. Korea to take steps to stem market volatility
SEJONG, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will take bold steps to stabilize its financial markets in case of increased volatility, signaling Seoul's possible intervention in the foreign exchange market.
The move came after the United States designated China as a currency manipulator in an escalating trade war between the world's two biggest economies.
South Korea's move suggests that it could intervene in the foreign exchange market to stem the decline of the local currency against the U.S. dollar.
On Monday, the South Korean won closed at 1,215.30 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 17.3 won from the previous session, its lowest level since March 9, 2016, when the comparable figure was 1,216.20.
