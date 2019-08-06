(LEAD) S. Korea to take steps to stem market volatility
(ATTN: UPDATES with quote; ADDS background in paras 3-4, 7)
SEJONG, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will take bold steps to stabilize its financial markets in case of increased volatility, signaling Seoul's possible intervention in the foreign exchange market.
The move came after the United States designated China as a currency manipulator in an escalating trade war between the world's two biggest economies.
South Korea said it will closely monitor the foreign exchange market amid growing uncertainty over the U.S. decision.
"We will take steps in a swift and drastic manner to stabilize financial markets under a contingency plan in case of sharp volatility," Bang Ki-sun, deputy minister of economy and finance, said in a meeting with relevant officials in Seoul.
Bang's comments suggest that South Korea could intervene in the foreign exchange market to stem the sharp decline of the local currency against the U.S. dollar.
On Tuesday, the local currency traded at 1,219.50 to the U.S. dollar, down 4.2 won from the previous session's close.
On Monday, the South Korean won tumbled by 17.3 won to its lowest level since March 9, 2016, when the comparable figure was 1,216.20.
South Korea's financial authorities sold US$187 million in the second half of 2018 to help stabilize the market, the Bank of Korea said in March.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
