Double LPGA major champion humbled by fan support

Ko, ranked No. 1 in women's golf, is scheduled to return home later Tuesday to compete at a local tour event, following a memorable two-week stretch in Europe. She won the Evian Championship, the fourth major tournament of the LPGA season, on July 28 in France and climbed to No. 1 in the world rankings. The very next week in England, she put on a final round charge before finishing third at the AIG Women's British Open, the last major of the year.