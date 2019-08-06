Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

August 06, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 37/27 Cloudy 30

Incheon 35/27 Cloudy 20

Suwon 36/26 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 35/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 36/24 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 29/24 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 33/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 34/26 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/25 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/24 Sunny 80

Busan 31/26 Sunny 90

