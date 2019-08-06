Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:06 August 06, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 37/27 Cloudy 30
Incheon 35/27 Cloudy 20
Suwon 36/26 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 35/24 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 36/24 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 29/24 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 33/25 Sunny 60
Gwangju 34/26 Sunny 60
Jeju 31/25 Sunny 20
Daegu 32/24 Sunny 80
Busan 31/26 Sunny 90
