Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 6
General
-- N. Korea fires short-range missiles into East Sea
-- Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency meeting on North Korea's launch of projectiles
-- Top Cheong Wa Dae officials to testify at National Assembly committee session on national security, Japan's export curbs
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up on financial markets amid increased uncertainty
-- S. Korea's current account balance for June
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
(LEAD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan