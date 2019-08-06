LG to unveil latest flagship smartphone at IFA
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it will take the wrap off its latest flagship smartphone with an enhanced dual screen in Europe's largest tech show, giving a practical answer to Samsung's forthcoming foldable phone.
LG Electronics said it will introduce its new smartphone on Sept. 6, on the eve of Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin, four months after releasing V50, the firm's first 5G phone with a detachable second screen.
A 20-second video invitation to global media shows a character in a mobile game moving from one screen to another to indicate LG's new phone will feature its second version of dual screen.
The new phone is expected to face stiff competition after the launches of Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 in late August and Galaxy Fold in late September. New phones by U.S. tech giant Apple and China's Huawei are also expected to hit shelves in the coming months.
"The new LG phone seems to target consumers who want both 5G connectivity and a bigger screen at more affordable prices than other premium phones, like Samsung's foldable phone that may cost over 2 million won," an industry official said.
Its predecessor, V50, has a 6.4-inch display and can double the size when a secondary panel is attached to the first screen, expanding user experience on a bigger screen.
The Korean tech firm has been seeking ways to improve profitability of the mobile division, which has suffered an operating deficit for nine consecutive quarters.
Although LG's first 5G smartphone was well-received in the domestic market since its launch in May, it failed to provide strong momentum to help the mobile division make a turnaround in the second quarter.
LG Electronics has been expanding sales of its 5G smartphone and budget lines, while completing the relocation of its Korean production line to Vietnam by the end of this year to reduce costs.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
