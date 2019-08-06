Seoul stocks trim earlier losses, won also rebounds vs. dollar
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks trimmed earlier losses late Tuesday morning as institutions' massive buying offset foreigners and individual investors' selling spree amid the escalating U.S.-China trade war, which may evolve into a currency war between the world's two economic powerhouses.
The Korean won also gained ground against the U.S. dollar after dipping to a fresh low in over three years the previous session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 23.65 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,923.33 as of 11:20 a.m., dipping to as low as 1,891.81 points at one point.
Market jitters grew on news that the United States has designated China as a currency manipulator, the latest salvo in a series of retaliatory measures against Beijing.
On Monday, Beijing let its yuan slip through its long-guarded line of 7 per dollar for the first time in 11 years, in an apparent response to Washington's escalation of their trade dispute with additional tariffs.
"The sharp plunge is definitely caused by the U.S.' designation of China as currency manipulator. The tit for tat (between the two) appears to be factored in the stock market to some degree," Suh Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said by phone.
The main index is expected to trade above the 1,900-point barrier during the rest of the day as institutions are bargain hunting, he said.
Institutions bought a net 447 billion won (US$368 million) worth of stocks, offsetting 452 billion won worth of stock selling by foreigners and individuals.
Most large-cap stocks traded in negative territory, though they trimmed earlier losses.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.4 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 3.5 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. shed 1.6 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was down 2 percent.
The won was trading at 1,213.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.15 won from the previous session. The local currency opened at 1,220.00 won but rebounded, a move seen as a technical rebound.
