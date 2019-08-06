Ex-MLB reliever Oh Seung-hwan rejoins S. Korean club

In his first nine seasons in the KBO, Oh was 28-13 with 277 saves and a 1.69 ERA in 444 appearances. He helped the Lions to the Korean Series championships in 2005, 2006, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Oh was voted the Korean Series MVP in 2005 and 2011. Oh led the KBO in saves in five different seasons and still owns the single season record with 47, set in 2006 and matched in 2011.