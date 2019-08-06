Ex-MLB reliever Oh Seung-hwan rejoins S. Korean club
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- After nearly six seasons spent in three countries, South Korean right-hander Oh Seung-hwan has come home again.
Oh rejoined his original Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club, the Samsung Lions, on Tuesday, agreeing to a deal worth 600 million won (US$494,500) for the rest of the season. The Lions said the two sides will negotiate a new deal after this season for 2020 and beyond.
Oh, 37, won't be available to pitch this year because of his suspension and injury.
He must serve a 72-game suspension, or the equivalent of a half-season in the KBO, following his earlier illegal overseas gambling conviction. Oh will sit out the 42 games that the Lions have remaining this year and then miss an additional 30 games at the start of the 2019 season.
While with the Colorado Rockies in July, Oh was ruled out for the season with an elbow injury. He's scheduled to undergo surgery in South Korea soon, and he's expected to spend the duration of his suspension rehabbing his injury.
"I am happy to be wearing the Samsung Lions uniform again," Oh said in a statement released by the club. "I'd like to thank the Lions for welcoming me with open arms. I'll try to come back healthy next year."
Oh made his professional debut with the Lions in 2005 and stayed there for nine seasons, compiling 277 saves, which stand as an all-time record in the KBO. He then pitched for the Hanshin Tigers in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball from 2014 to 2015 and then signed with the St. Louis Cardinals before the 2016 season.
After two seasons in St. Louis, Oh took his talent north of the border, joining the Toronto Blue Jays for a half-season stint in 2018. He was dealt to the Rockies on July 26 last year, and exactly one year later, the Rockies cut him loose.
In 3 1/2 seasons in the majors, Oh went 16-13 with 42 saves in 232 games, with a 3.31 ERA. He recorded 39 of those saves while with the Cardinals, and his career ERA took a beating in 2019, when he posted a 9.33 mark in 21 games before shutting things down with the elbow issue.
In his first nine seasons in the KBO, Oh was 28-13 with 277 saves and a 1.69 ERA in 444 appearances. He helped the Lions to the Korean Series championships in 2005, 2006, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Oh was voted the Korean Series MVP in 2005 and 2011. Oh led the KBO in saves in five different seasons and still owns the single season record with 47, set in 2006 and matched in 2011.
The Lions said Oh will have his old number 21 on the back of his jersey. The number wasn't retired, and no Samsung player is currently wearing it this year.
Oh is scheduled to meet with his teammates and fans before the Lions' home game Saturday at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
