Exchanges between university students unaffected by Seoul-Tokyo diplomatic row

A 1979 democratization uprising in Busan and Masan has been chosen as the main theme of the upcoming Busan camp, which is expected to bring together 75 students from Korean universities, including Seoul National University (SNU), Pusan National University and Chonnam National University, and 33 Japanese university students. On the sidelines of the camp, the students will visit the National Museum of Forced Mobilization under Japanese Occupation and the Busan Modern History Museum, both located in the southern port city.

