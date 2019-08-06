KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Yuhan 210,000 DN 2,500
SLCORP 21,300 DN 500
LIG Nex1 28,000 DN 500
DaelimInd 96,900 DN 1,400
DongkukStlMill 5,780 DN 50
KiaMtr 41,650 DN 1,650
CJ LOGISTICS 133,000 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 94,500 DN 1,700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15300 UP50
SPC SAMLIP 81,200 DN 4,600
KUMHOTIRE 4,160 UP 135
SAMSUNG SDS 195,000 DN 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,750 DN 350
JW HOLDINGS 4,710 UP 10
YUNGJIN PHARM 3,705 DN 145
NamhaeChem 8,140 DN 290
ORION 80,500 UP 500
KISWire 23,350 DN 250
NEXENTIRE 8,050 0
CHONGKUNDANG 79,600 DN 1,900
KCC 230,000 DN 3,500
AmoreG 51,600 DN 2,400
HyundaiMtr 126,000 DN 1,500
HankookShellOil 322,000 UP 500
HYUNDAILIVART 13,450 DN 350
DSINFRA 5,520 DN 120
TaekwangInd 1,121,000 DN 26,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 DN 190
HyundaiMipoDock 37,400 DN 1,600
LGInt 16,400 DN 300
SBC 15,700 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 25,550 DN 550
TONGYANG 1,465 DN 15
Daesang 21,800 DN 550
SKNetworks 5,150 DN 140
HITEJINRO 20,500 DN 50
PanOcean 4,330 DN 95
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 88,500 DN 300
Donga Socio Holdings 78,700 UP 2,400
SK hynix 72,000 DN 3,400
