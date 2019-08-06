KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Youngpoong 623,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 39,650 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 34,150 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 256,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,400 DN 1,050
Kogas 40,500 DN 350
Hanwha 21,950 DN 350
DB HiTek 12,550 UP 50
Youngone Corp 33,550 UP 650
CJ 86,300 UP 100
LG Corp. 69,200 DN 1,800
KAL 24,100 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 40,050 DN 450
BoryungPharm 10,700 UP 50
L&L 13,400 DN 950
AK Holdings 36,850 DN 600
LOTTE 31,900 UP 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,200 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,850 DN 450
HDC HOLDINGS 12,300 UP 250
Shinsegae 233,500 DN 7,000
Nongshim 227,000 UP 2,000
BukwangPharm 12,900 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 34,300 DN 1,300
SGBC 38,150 DN 150
Celltrion 146,500 UP 1,000
Hyosung 86,700 UP 3,900
Binggrae 59,800 DN 1,900
GCH Corp 18,150 DN 50
LotteChilsung 137,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,600 0
POSCO 208,000 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 52,900 DN 700
SamsungElec 43,500 DN 450
NHIS 12,150 DN 200
SK Discovery 22,150 DN 150
LS 41,450 UP 450
GS E&C 31,900 DN 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,600 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 236,000 DN 7,000
