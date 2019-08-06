KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KPIC 111,000 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,030 UP 30
SKC 41,000 DN 800
GS Retail 39,200 UP 250
Ottogi 619,000 UP 4,000
DaeduckElec 9,620 DN 430
SsangyongMtr 3,075 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 4,670 UP 65
HtlShilla 75,200 DN 3,700
SamsungElecMech 87,800 DN 3,200
Hanssem 59,100 DN 2,000
KSOE 96,600 DN 2,600
Hanwha Chem 18,050 DN 50
OCI 68,600 DN 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,100 DN 1,500
KorZinc 423,500 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,660 DN 20
SYC 49,650 DN 1,750
IS DONGSEO 29,900 DN 800
S-Oil 88,400 DN 800
LG Innotek 96,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,000 0
IlyangPharm 18,950 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 70,200 DN 3,300
Mobis 237,000 DN 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,800 DN 150
NamyangDairy 524,000 UP 1,000
S-1 108,000 UP 500
DWS 33,850 DN 1,050
UNID 45,700 DN 650
KEPCO 26,300 DN 500
SamsungSecu 35,050 DN 250
SKTelecom 247,500 DN 5,000
S&T MOTIV 46,950 DN 800
HyundaiElev 68,500 DN 2,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,400 DN 650
Hanon Systems 11,550 DN 300
SK 206,000 DN 1,500
DAEKYO 6,090 DN 70
GKL 17,800 0
