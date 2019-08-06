KPIC 111,000 0

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,030 UP 30

SKC 41,000 DN 800

GS Retail 39,200 UP 250

Ottogi 619,000 UP 4,000

DaeduckElec 9,620 DN 430

SsangyongMtr 3,075 DN 200

MERITZ SECU 4,670 UP 65

HtlShilla 75,200 DN 3,700

SamsungElecMech 87,800 DN 3,200

Hanssem 59,100 DN 2,000

KSOE 96,600 DN 2,600

Hanwha Chem 18,050 DN 50

OCI 68,600 DN 200

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,100 DN 1,500

KorZinc 423,500 DN 7,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,660 DN 20

SYC 49,650 DN 1,750

IS DONGSEO 29,900 DN 800

S-Oil 88,400 DN 800

LG Innotek 96,500 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,000 0

IlyangPharm 18,950 DN 100

KumhoPetrochem 70,200 DN 3,300

Mobis 237,000 DN 5,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,800 DN 150

NamyangDairy 524,000 UP 1,000

S-1 108,000 UP 500

DWS 33,850 DN 1,050

UNID 45,700 DN 650

KEPCO 26,300 DN 500

SamsungSecu 35,050 DN 250

SKTelecom 247,500 DN 5,000

S&T MOTIV 46,950 DN 800

HyundaiElev 68,500 DN 2,200

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,400 DN 650

Hanon Systems 11,550 DN 300

SK 206,000 DN 1,500

DAEKYO 6,090 DN 70

GKL 17,800 0

(MORE)