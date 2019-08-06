Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:44 August 06, 2019

Handsome 33,300 DN 200
WJ COWAY 85,000 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,000 DN 3,500
IBK 12,550 DN 50
KorElecTerm 66,000 DN 100
DONGSUH 17,100 0
BGF 5,740 DN 140
SamsungEng 15,150 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 85,800 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG CARD 34,800 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 26,350 DN 800
KT 27,900 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL163500 DN3500
LG Uplus 13,150 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,900 DN 700
KT&G 96,000 DN 500
DHICO 5,200 0
LG Display 12,750 DN 200
Kangwonland 29,900 DN 1,050
NAVER 138,500 UP 500
Kakao 122,000 DN 500
NCsoft 508,000 DN 14,000
FILA KOREA 62,500 DN 1,200
DSME 23,950 DN 1,500
LF 23,250 DN 200
DWEC 3,870 DN 20
Donga ST 82,200 UP 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,450 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 269,500 DN 2,000
ORION Holdings 15,700 UP 400
DongwonF&B 227,000 DN 12,500
KEPCO KPS 30,600 DN 200
LGH&H 1,176,000 DN 22,000
LGCHEM 310,000 DN 5,500
KEPCO E&C 17,450 UP 50
ShinhanGroup 42,550 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,600 DN 2,300
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,350 DN 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,650 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 60,200 DN 1,400
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200
