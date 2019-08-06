KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 22,700 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,400 DN 700
KIH 70,100 UP 100
FOOSUNG 8,670 DN 890
Hanmi Science 42,000 UP 400
LotteFood 444,000 DN 500
GS 48,350 DN 600
CJ CGV 31,000 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,500 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,200 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,325 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 123,000 DN 1,000
SK Innovation 163,500 DN 2,000
JWPHARMA 23,700 UP 350
POONGSAN 20,950 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 40,250 DN 650
Hansae 18,250 DN 50
GC Corp 98,400 DN 2,100
LG HAUSYS 57,800 DN 500
KOLON IND 37,700 DN 550
HanmiPharm 269,000 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 6,790 DN 70
emart 112,500 DN 3,500
Hanchem 76,500 DN 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY289 50 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 49,800 DN 200
CUCKOO 115,500 DN 500
COSMAX 91,000 DN 1,300
MANDO 33,250 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 253,000 DN 5,500
INNOCEAN 72,100 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 33,400 DN 1,850
Netmarble 88,100 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S307000 DN5000
BGF Retail 215,000 0
SKCHEM 40,200 DN 1,350
HDC-OP 35,500 UP 100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 33,550 DN 1,600
WooriFinancialGroup 12,250 DN 250
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
(LEAD) N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
(4th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS