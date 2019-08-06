Stock rout continues, won's slide takes a breather
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock market turmoil continued on Tuesday, extending losses to a fifth day amid an intensifying trade spat between the United States and China. The Korean won's slide took a pause on warnings of intervention by local authorities.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 29.48 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,917.50, the lowest since February 29, 2016, when the index closed at 1,916.66 points.
Trading volume was heavy at 730 million shares worth 7.1 trillion won (US$5.8 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 693 to 160.
After dipping to as low as 1,891.81 at one point in the morning session, the index pared earlier losses on a massive buying binge by institutional investors betting that local stocks have been oversold.
Institutions bought 1.03 trillion won worth of stocks, offsetting foreigners and individuals' stock selling valued at 1.05 trillion won.
Market jitters prevailed over the trading war between the world's two largest trading partners as Washington tagged Beijing as a currency manipulator raising the stake in the high-profile trade tussle.
The U.S. earlier announced a move to impose 10-percent tariffs on US$300 billion worth of Chinese imports, in addition to the 25-percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods it has levied since early June.
On Monday, Beijing let its yuan slip below its long-guarded line of 7 per dollar for the first time in 11 years, in an apparent response to Washington's escalation of their trade dispute.
"After a sharp decline, institutional investors scooped up market heavyweights as part of bargain hunts," Kim Yong-koo, an analyst at Hana Financial Corp., said. "But the market will face choppy sessions going forward in the face of increased uncertainty."
In a bid to mitigate the already shaky market sentiment, South Korea said it will take bold steps to stabilize its financial markets in case of increased volatility, signaling Seoul's possible intervention in the foreign exchange market.
"We will take steps in a swift and drastic manner to stabilize financial markets under a contingency plan in case of sharp volatility," Bang Ki-sun, deputy minister of economy and finance, said in a meeting with relevant officials.
Sohn Byung-doo, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, said in a separate meeting that South Korea is drawing up "every possible option" to minimize the impact of the deepening trade war between Washington and Beijing.
The options included softening rules on stock buybacks, strengthening regulations on short-selling and cutting the price limit on daily stock transactions, Sohn said.
Most large-cap stocks still traded in negative territory.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1 percent to 43,500 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. plunged 4.5 percent to 72,000 won, leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. plunged 1.7 percent to 310,000 won and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. shed 2.4 percent to 24,100 won.
The Korean won closed at 1,215.30 won against the U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous session. It marks the lowest close since March 9, 2016, when the figure was 1,216.20.
After touching an intraday low of 1,223.00 won in the morning session, the won pared earlier loss on repeated warnings from the currency authorities that it may take actions to stem the currency's sharp decline.
So far this year, the Korean won has lost some 8 percent to the greenback, the worst performer among Asian currencies.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
