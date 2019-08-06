N. Korean propaganda outlet urges Seoul to scrap intel-sharing deal with Tokyo
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Tuesday called on South Korea to abrogate its intel-sharing pact with Japan, as Seoul is reviewing whether to keep the deal amid an escalating trade and diplomatic dispute between the two countries over wartime forced labor.
South Korea has hinted at the possibility of scrapping the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) after Japan imposed export restrictions against Seoul and removed the South from its list of trusted trading partners.
In an unnamed contribution, Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda outlets, said the pact is a "stepping stone" to another Japanese invasion of the Korean Peninsula and should be promptly discarded.
"It is rather abnormal that the agreement of betraying the country signed by Park Geun-hye ... still exists without being abrogated," it said.
Signed in November 2016 under the Park administration, the deal enables the two countries to share confidential military information to better cope with nuclear and missile threats from North Korea. It is the only agreement signed between South Korea and Japan in the military sector.
The accord is supposed to be automatically renewed every year unless either party notifies the other of its intention to terminate the agreement 90 days ahead of the end of a one-year period. The deadline for objections to the deal's automatic extension for another year is Aug. 24.
As of the end of 2018, Seoul and Tokyo shared 22 accounts of classified information regarding North Korea, according to Rep. Song Young-gil of the ruling Democratic Party.
