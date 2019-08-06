Ensemble La Mer et L'Ile to stage special concert to mark historic Korean centenary
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Non-profit Korean ensemble La Mer et L'Ile, or the Island and the Sea Ensemble, will stage a special classical fusion concert this month to celebrate the centennial of two major events in Korean history.
The "Special Concert to Commemorate the Centenary of the March 1st Independence Movement and Korean Provisional Government," set for National Liberation Day on Aug. 15 at Seoul Arts Center, is part of the ensemble's mission to promote Korea's diplomatic causes through art events, according to the ensemble.
This year's edition was specially designed to commemorate the 2019 centenary of the national independence movement in 1919 against the colonial Japanese government and the establishment of the Korean Provisional Government the same year in Shanghai, which served as a base camp for continued efforts for national independence.
The upcoming concert will be staged in the form of musical where traditional Korean music instrumental sounds and classical Western instrumental sounds will fuse together.
The music show will host the premiere of two songs, "Tears of Mokpo for Haegeum and String Quartet" and "Dokdo Fantasie for Soprano, Haegeum, Daegeum and String Trio," composed by Korean composers Lee Jeong-myun and Lim June-hee, respectively.
Its program will also include "On this Island" by Britten and "Piano Quintet in C Major" by Bartok, according to the ensemble.
Since its inception in 2012, the ensemble, a society of 100 artists, has regularly put together classical music concerts and visual art events at home and broad to raise awareness about the Korean sovereignty over Dokdo Island and the correct use of the geographical term, East Sea, for the waters between the Korean Peninsula's east coast and Japan.
Early September, the ensemble will kick off a stage tour of Toronto, Boston and New York before performing in Russia on Nov. 20, it said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
