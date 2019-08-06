(LEAD) Typhoon weakens shortly after making landfall on southern coast
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Francisco rapidly weakened after making landfall on South Korea's southern coast on Tuesday night, the state weather agency said.
The small-scale typhoon landed in the country's southeastern port city of Busan at 8:20 p.m. and weakened to a tropical depression 40 minutes later, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The eighth typhoon of the season had already lost much of power as it passed through relatively cold waters off Kyushu, southwestern Japan.
Typhoon warnings were expected to be lifted, but the weather agency advised citizens to remain cautious as the storm brought strong winds and heavy rain to parts of North and South Gyeongsang Provinces and Gangwon Province.
"The now tropical depression will move along the expected route and exit (the peninsula) via the east coast tomorrow morning," a KMA official said.
