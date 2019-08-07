Korean-language dailies

-- Shadow of panic cast on global economy following foreign exchange row between U.S., China (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to assess radioactive safety at Tokyo Olympics (Kookmin Daily)

-- Trade dispute expands to foreign exchange market, G2 in all-out war (Donga llbo)

-- Global economy in panic over Washington, Beijing's 'all-out war on foreign exchange' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea facing 'perfect storm' on G2 foreign exchange war (Segye Times)

-- Trigger for foreign exchange war pulled, U.S-China at war (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to bolster safety measures on Japan's tourism, foodstuff, waste (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Global economy in chaos as U.S., China engage in all-out war over trade, foreign exchange (Hankyoreh)

-- Samsung plans to break free from Japan in all semiconductor materials (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. says China manipulates foreign exchange, G2 in all-out war (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S., China finally in all-out war, leading global economy to suffer chaos (Korea Economic Daily)

