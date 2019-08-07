(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 7)

It's not simply about the size of the economy but about a technological gap between South Korea and Japan. Japan has acquired arguably the strongest competitiveness in basic technology. Our vulnerabilities to Tokyo's export restrictions result from that technological gap. Despite the public and private sectors' campaign to achieve technological independence, it takes a long time to reinvent many wheels. Rep. Yoo Seong-min got the point when he asked how we can catch up with Japan technologically by cooperating with North Korea, which is only advanced in nuclear and missile technologies.