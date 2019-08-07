Today in Korean history
Aug. 8
1953 -- The South Korea-U.S. mutual defense treaty is initialed in Seoul and later signed in Washington on Oct. 1.
1960 -- The second republic, led by former President Yoon Bo-sun, is launched.
1969 -- Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC-TV) starts operations.
1973 -- Former President Kim Dae-jung, an opposition lawmaker at the time, is kidnapped by Korean Central Intelligence Agency operatives in a Tokyo hotel amid suppression of opposition parties by the iron-fisted Park Chung-hee government. Park had just pushed through his Yushin (Revitalizing Reform) Constitution, which gave the executive increased powers and the right to run for an unlimited number of terms in indirect presidential elections.
1975 -- South Korea forges diplomatic ties with Singapore.
1991 -- The United Nations Security Council adopts a resolution recommending the General Assembly allow both South and North Korea to become U.N. members.
2000 -- Former Hyundai Group leader Chung Ju-yung crosses the inter-Korean border via the truce village of Panmunjom with a herd of cattle.
2014 -- South Korea issues a special travel advisory for Nigeria as part of efforts to control the spread of the Ebola virus, following such travel warnings for Ebola-hit West African countries of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. man in South Korea's custody after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
5
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong' concerns over N.K. missile launches
-
5
(2nd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Bangkok amid trade row
-
1
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
2
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
3
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise
-
5
(4th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS