Seoul to take preemptive steps to stabilize markets
All Headlines 08:18 August 07, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will take swift and bold steps if necessary to help stabilize its financial and foreign exchange markets, the country's finance minister said Wednesday, while insisting the country's economic fundamentals remain strong despite what he called "temporary risks" created by Japan's export curbs.
In an emergency meeting with other top financial officials, including the head of the Bank of Korea, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the increased volatility in the market was the result of "short-term risks" that happened to overlap.
