Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:24 August 07, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/26 Rain 0

Incheon 31/26 Cloudy 0

Suwon 32/25 Rain 0

Cheongju 33/25 Rain 20

Daejeon 33/25 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 30/24 Rain 20

Gangneung 31/25 Rain 70

Jeonju 33/25 Sunny 20

Gwangju 34/26 Cloudy 10

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 0

Daegu 34/25 Rain 60

Busan 31/26 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!