Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Aug. 7

All Headlines 09:28 August 07, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- N. Korea says it tested new missiles in this week's launches

-- Interview with Choi Young-gyu, principal dancer with Dutch National Ballet

-- S. Korea-Japan sports exchanges affected by deteriorating ties

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up on financial markets amid increased uncertainty

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)

