Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Aug. 7
General
-- N. Korea says it tested new missiles in this week's launches
-- Interview with Choi Young-gyu, principal dancer with Dutch National Ballet
-- S. Korea-Japan sports exchanges affected by deteriorating ties
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up on financial markets amid increased uncertainty
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
(URGENT) N.K. man in South Korea's custody after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong' concerns over N.K. missile launches
Hungarian swimmer charged with sexual harassment in Gwangju
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
(4th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
U.S. scraps visa waiver for S. Koreans with record of N.K. visit