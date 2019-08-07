Seoul stocks start higher, tracking Wall Street
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened slightly higher Wednesday, taking a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street, which got a boost from China's move to stabilize its currency.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.54 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,921.04 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
But Wednesday's rebound could be fragile as worries over the escalating trade war between the United States and China is still a major concern for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
In the face of the mounting trade war between the world's two largest economies, local financial markets have faced turmoil, with the stock market extending its losses to a fifth day and the Korean won plunging to a more than three-year low against the U.S. dollar.
Most large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics rising 0.34 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.79 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO fell 0.72 percent.
Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, climbed 0.36 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,212.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.4 won from the previous session's close.
